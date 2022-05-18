DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.38.

DOYU opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

