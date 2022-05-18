Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Doximity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Doximity by 54.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,896,000 after acquiring an additional 582,799 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
