Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Doximity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Doximity by 54.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,896,000 after acquiring an additional 582,799 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.