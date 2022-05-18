Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

