Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.