Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 22,143.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

