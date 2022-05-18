Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.63% from the company’s previous close.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.
DOCS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
