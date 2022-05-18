Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.63% from the company’s previous close.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

DOCS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

