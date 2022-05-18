Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Doximity stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 184,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

