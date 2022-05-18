Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s previous close.
DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 467,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 22.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 62.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.