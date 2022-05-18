Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s previous close.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 467,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 22.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 62.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.