Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $56.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Doximity by 22.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Doximity by 62.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

