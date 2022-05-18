Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $56.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.
NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last ninety days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Doximity by 22.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Doximity by 62.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
