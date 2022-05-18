Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: D.UN) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25.

4/6/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

D.UN stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.30. 13,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$21.38 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at C$191,261,879. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,237,654.24. Insiders have bought 519,100 shares of company stock worth $13,375,567 over the last ninety days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

