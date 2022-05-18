Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation Purchases 10,400 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,261,879.

Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 132,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69.

TSE D.UN opened at C$23.55 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.38 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

