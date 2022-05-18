Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens Purchases 302,274 Shares of Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens bought 302,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $504,797.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,502,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

