Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens Purchases 697,726 Shares

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 697,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 143.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Drive Shack by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 41.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.