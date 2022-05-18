Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens Purchases 697,726 Shares

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 697,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $983,793.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,200,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.02.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09).
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Drive Shack (Get Rating)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drive Shack (DS)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.