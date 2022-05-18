Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,270 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00.
Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 3,374,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,121. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on DBX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
