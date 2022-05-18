Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,270 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 3,374,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,121. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.