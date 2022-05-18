Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will announce $71.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.82 million and the highest is $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $302.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -429.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

