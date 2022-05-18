Duncan McPhee Sells 22,331 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Duncan McPhee sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £16,078.32 ($19,820.41).

Shares of LON LOOK traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.87). 366,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.19. Lookers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61. The company has a market capitalization of £276.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

