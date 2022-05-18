DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 18,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
