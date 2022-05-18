DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.