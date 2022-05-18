Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of DT stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.44.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

