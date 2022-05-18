Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.44.

DT opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

