Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.44.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

