Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

NYSE:DT opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.52, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 758,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

