Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DYNT. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66,460.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.