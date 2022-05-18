Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

