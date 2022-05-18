e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.