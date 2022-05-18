East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EWBC opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $105,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.