easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $690.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.