Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 5,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,374. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

