Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE EFT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
