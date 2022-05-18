Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EFT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

