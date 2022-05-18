ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

ECN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.10%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

