Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WAVE opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

