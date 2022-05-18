Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.