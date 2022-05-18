Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDAP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a PE ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.34. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

