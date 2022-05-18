Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $230.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

