Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $80,136.00 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,327. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
