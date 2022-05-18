Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $80,136.00 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,327. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

