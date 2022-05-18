Edison Inv. Res Comments on OpGen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for OpGen in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for OpGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OpGen during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

