Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.92. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 127.68%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

