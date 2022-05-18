Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) will report $5.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,331.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $36.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.71 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

