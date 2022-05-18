EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 962,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,765.0 days.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDRVF shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.48) to €24.50 ($25.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

