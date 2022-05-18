Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,031 shares of company stock worth $26,973,194. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

