eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $303.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

