Eight Capital Cuts BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$3.25

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.68.

Shares of BBTV traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,372. The firm has a market cap of C$36.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. BBTV has a 12 month low of C$1.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

