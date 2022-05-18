Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000.

NYSE:ELAT opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

