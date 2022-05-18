Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECIFY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($17.71) to €13.70 ($14.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.