Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 770,300 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELEV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

