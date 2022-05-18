Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ECF opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.37.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.