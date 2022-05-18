Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ECF opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

