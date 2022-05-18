Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMLZF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF opened at $866.55 on Wednesday. Emmi has a 1-year low of $866.55 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,098.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,141.36.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

