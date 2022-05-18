EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,572. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.64.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.