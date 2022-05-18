EMX Royalty’s (EMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

