Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $81,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $61,794,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $47,388,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $47,575,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

NYSE:EHC traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. 453,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,741. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

