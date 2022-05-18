Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.